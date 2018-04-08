Action Bronson Would Cater a Street Fight Between Conor and Khabib

Action Bronson Conor & Khabib, Scrap in Queens ... I'll Bring the Grub!

Action Bronson says Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov don't have to wait for an octagon bout to beat each other bloody -- they can do it on his turf ... on a full stomach.

We got Bam Bam Saturday outside the Barclays Center in NYC ahead of UFC 223 -- where Khabib went on to strip McGregor of his lightweight world championship belt -- and he tells us the two fighters oughta duke it out in Queens ... Jamaica Ave, specifically.

Action says he'll be there, too, ready with the finest cuisine Jamaica, Queens has to offer -- patties! His pal and fellow UFC fighter, Ilir Latifi was with him as well, and he had a take on why Conor might've pulled the now-notorious bus stunt last week, which got him charged.

Let's just say he doesn't think it's all anger issues.

BTW ... Khabib continued taunting Conor after winning the lightweight belt. Maybe he'll take Action up on his street fight suggestion ... Conor might pass, though. Just a thought.