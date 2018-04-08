Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Reunite Days After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett aren't letting their pending divorce get in the way of their kids -- 'cause the two of them reunited just days after she filed for divorce.
Kendra and Hank both attended their 3-year-old daughter Alijah's soccer game Sunday, which Kendra documented on social media. At one point she points the camera at her estranged hubby, who's almost within arm's reach, standing next to their kid.
The two parents even shouted words of encouragement to Alijah as she dribbled around on the field. It would seem, based on this video, they're on the same team when it comes to their little ones, even in the face of a very public breakup and eventual divorce filing.
We broke the story ... Kendra officially filed for divorce from Hank Friday, citing irreconcilable differences. She's seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.
Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤️
Kendra became quite emotional in the days leading up to her filing, saying she loved Hank but that she "did everything I could." They got married in 2009.