1-Armed Baseball Player Luke Terry Hits Like a Beast, Too!

EXCLUSIVE

Luke Terry -- the 15-year-old catcher who only has one arm -- CAN HIT ... and TMZ Sports has the incredible video!!!

Video of Terry playing catcher went viral this week ... showing the athlete catching the ball with his mitt and then flipping it to himself to throw back to the pitcher.

The footage inspired millions of people, including Deion Sanders who reached out to Terry to send him new, high-quality baseball gear.

We spoke with Terry who says his baseball dreams include playing at the college level and then GOING PRO, BABY!!!

"I'd like to play in the MLB, too," Terry says ... noting he's always had a passion for the sport.

But, the best part of this story is listening to Terry's approach on life -- and how he HATES the word "can't."

In fact, Terry says he feels like a superhero when he goes out on the field and competes -- because he knows other kids look up to him and he's all about being a positive role model.

THIS KID IS AMAZING!!!!