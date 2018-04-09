TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

UFC's Al Iaquinta I Want Rematch with Khabib ... I Can Beat Him!

4/9/2018 9:18 AM PDT

Al Iaquinta Wants Rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, I Can Beat Him!

EXCLUSIVE

He's got two black eyes and bruises all over -- but UFC fighter Al Iaquinta wants ANOTHER crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov ... telling TMZ Sports he's convinced he can win!!

First off ... LOVE THIS GUY!!!

Al not only agreed to fight Khabib just HOURS before UFC 223 this weekend -- but hung in all 5 rounds against a guy many people are calling the most violent fighter alive. 

Now, Al says ... he truly believes with a proper training camp and the right mindset going into the fight, he'd BEAT Khabib!  

Al knows UFC won't just hand him a rematch -- he needs to earn it -- and his plan is to fight his way to  the top of the division. 

And to the haters who think Khabib carried Al all 5 rounds to give the fans a show, Iaquinta says that's a load of B.S. ... and he breaks down why he had a real shot to win the fight. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web