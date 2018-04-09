UFC's Al Iaquinta I Want Rematch with Khabib ... I Can Beat Him!

Al Iaquinta Wants Rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, I Can Beat Him!

EXCLUSIVE

He's got two black eyes and bruises all over -- but UFC fighter Al Iaquinta wants ANOTHER crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov ... telling TMZ Sports he's convinced he can win!!

First off ... LOVE THIS GUY!!!

Al not only agreed to fight Khabib just HOURS before UFC 223 this weekend -- but hung in all 5 rounds against a guy many people are calling the most violent fighter alive.

Now, Al says ... he truly believes with a proper training camp and the right mindset going into the fight, he'd BEAT Khabib!

Al knows UFC won't just hand him a rematch -- he needs to earn it -- and his plan is to fight his way to the top of the division.

And to the haters who think Khabib carried Al all 5 rounds to give the fans a show, Iaquinta says that's a load of B.S. ... and he breaks down why he had a real shot to win the fight.