Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Tells Dr. Phil 'I'm Married!!!'

Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Tells Dr. Phil She's Married

EXCLUSIVE

Michelle Knight -- the woman who was kidnapped in Cleveland and held captive for 11 years after going missing in 2002 -- is now a happily married woman ... TMZ has learned.

36-year-old Michelle -- now known as Lily Rose -- gleefully revealed the news on "Dr. Phil" in an episode set to air later this month. Michelle married a 39-year-old man named Miguel. Turns out ... she's been hitched since May 2015 -- 2 years after she was freed from captivity.

Michelle was 1 of 3 women who were chained and tortured for more than a decade by Ariel Castro, who was indicted on a total of 977 counts, including 512 counts of kidnapping, 446 counts of rape and 2 counts of aggravated murder for termination of another's pregnancy.

Castro was eventually sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole before he committed suicide in his prison cell in 2013.

Michelle wrote about her experience 4 years ago in "Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, a Life Reclaimed." She has a new book titled 'Life After Darkness.'

The episode of "Dr. Phil" airs April 24.