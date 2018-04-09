Ex-WWE Champ Eve Says Ronda Rousey Had 'Legendary' Match at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey 'Legendary' Match at WrestleMania ... Says Ex-WWE Champ Eve

Ronda Rousey shut up all her haters in a BIG way at WrestleMania 34 -- so says one of the top women's wrestlers of the past decade.

Eve Torres Gracie -- a 3-time WWE Divas champ -- says winning over pro wrestling fans is the hardest part of the business. But when the spotlight was on, Rowdy delivered -- layin' the smackdown on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in what many are calling the night's #1 match!

"She killed it ... she blew everyone away," Eve told the guys on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) ... "Legendary performance."

Fun fact: Eve's been friends with Ronda for years -- Torres' husband, Rener Gracie, coached Rousey up in jiu-jitsu -- and knowing her as well as she does, told us why all the question marks only fueled her epic debut.

