Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shot In Atlanta ... Cops Say

Floyd Mayweather's Bodyguard Shot In Atlanta, Cops Say

Breaking News

7:04 AM PT -- Cops tell us ... they believe Floyd was in one of the SUVs in the entourage that was targeted by the shooter.

Floyd was NOT injured in the attack and it's unclear if he was the specific target. We're also told cops do NOT have a suspect in custody at this point.

A man claiming to be one of Floyd Mayweather's bodyguards was shot outside of an upscale hotel in Atlanta Monday morning ... the Atlanta Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports.

Unclear if Floyd was with the man at the time of the shooting.

Cops tell us ... it all went down at 3 AM on Monday morning outside of the InterContinental hotel in Buckhead.

We're told three vehicles were returning from the hotel from a nearby nightclub.

Cops says, "Another vehicle pulled up beside them at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Highland Drive and fired several times at one of the vehicles. All three vehicles fled and reported being followed for a distance."

"After losing the vehicle that was following them, the victim's vehicle drove to Grady Hospital where the victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition."

"At this time, it appears that this was not a random shooting and the shooter was targeting the victim’s vehicle."

"The victim advised that he is a bodyguard for Floyd Mayweather."

Story developing ...