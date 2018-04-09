Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says Bring on Hollywood, I'm the Next Jason Bourne!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bring on Hollywood I'm the Next Jason Bourne!

EXCLUSIVE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ain't just in L.A. to play footy -- telling TMZ Sports he's 100% down to take his talents onto the big screen!!

FYI, Zlatan left BIG money on the table to sign with the Galaxy ... so when we got him up in the Bev Hills, we had to ask if becoming Hollywood's next action star was on the mind -- and he didn't deny it.

"Acting, I'm curious," Ibrahimovic told TMZ Sports."I look like action, or drama?"

Someone in the crowd suggested James Bond ... but Zlatan told us he's more of a 'Bourne Identity' guy (us too, Z).

Our guy also brought up Ivan Drago 'cause of the Dolph Lundgren-Swedish connection ... but Ibra wasn't about that life, either -- "No, no, I'm stronger than that."

This "born legend" has the chops, guys. If ya don't believe us, just watch this: