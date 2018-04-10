Milton Bradley Handcuffed In Court at Domestic Violence Hearing

Milton Bradley Handcuffed In Court ... At Dom. Violence Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-MLB star Milton Bradley was ordered into custody at his domestic violence arraignment in L.A. on Tuesday ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

We broke the story ... the 39-year-old former All-Star was charged with spousal battery stemming from a January incident at his L.A. home.

At the time of the incident, Bradley's wife told police he roughed her up during a heated argument and then fled from the scene before help arrived.

Bradley's wife was inside the courtroom on Tuesday for the arraignment and sat next to Milton in an apparent show of support ... along with his attorney, Nareg Gourjian.

But, Milton got no special treatment -- the judge ordered L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies to handcuff Bradley and take him into custody. Bail was at $175k -- higher than normal due to a prior domestic violence conviction.

FYI -- Bradley spent 15 months behind bars after he was convicted of beating up his previous wife.

If convicted in this case, Bradley could face up to a year in jail.