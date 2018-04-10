Taylor Swift Inspires Fan to Commit Bank Robbery

Taylor Swift Bank Robber Says ... Look What You Made Me Do!!!

Taylor Swift's beauty allegedly pushed a man with a crush on her to a life of crime all in the hopes of -- ready for it? -- impressing her ... seriously.

Bruce Rowley was arrested last week in Ansonia, CT after cops say he confessed to robbing a bank and then driving to Taylor's house and throwing some of the money that he stole over her fence, thinking that would win her over ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

According to cops, Rowley allegedly entered the bank and demanded money from a bank teller. Rowley did not show a weapon or make any threats ... and the teller turned over an undetermined amount of cash.

Cops say Rowley -- who was spotted by state troopers in Rhode Island and led them on a chase back to Connecticut -- told them he tried contacting Swift, but said she wasn't home. Cops are trying to verify whether he actually went to her house.

According to the police report ... Rowley repeatedly told cops he had a crush on Taylor and that he planned on donating some of the money he stole from the bank to Ansonia PD ... believing that would impress her.

Rowley was booked for robbery in the second degree and larceny in the fourth degree. He's being held on bail.