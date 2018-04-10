T.J. Miller Busted at Airport for Giving False Info to Feds

T.J. Miller Busted for Giving False Info to Feds

T.J. Miller is in serious trouble with the federal government after getting busted at an NYC airport ... TMZ has learned.

We got video of the ex-"Silicon Valley" star getting hauled out of LaGuardia Airport Monday night around 10 PM. Port Authority cops and FBI agents took him into custody.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Miller was booked for providing false information or pulling a hoax with federal authorities. He'd been in Canada over the weekend doing several stand-up comedy gigs, so it's possible he was busted for something that went down with Customs agents.

Miller was released from custody Tuesday morning after posting $100,000 bond.