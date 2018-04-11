Khloe Kardashian Having 'Early Contractions' as Mom & Sisters Fly to Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian Having Early Contractions Mom, Sisters Fly to Cleveland

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian is having early contractions and her family is jetting to Cleveland to be by her side and lend support in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the contractions just started and, although there's no way to know, it may not be a coincidence it happened just hours after videos surfaced of Tristan hooking up with other women. We're told her due date is late April, but it looks like the baby is coming soon.

Our sources say Kris Jenner flew out Wednesday morning and Kim, along with other family members and friends are scheduled to fly out Thursday and Friday.

We're told the family is extremely upset over the revelations about Tristan ... they say they were in the dark until Tuesday.

As for Tristan ... he has a game tonight in Cleveland, on the heels of his team's NYC trip ... which included his apparent rendezvous with a side chick. As we first reported, he was also with 2 other women last Fall in a D.C. area club.

Khloe would normally be in attendance for Tristan's game -- it's the Cavs' last home game of the regular season -- but it's a lock she's taking a pass on this one.