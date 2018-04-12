Brielle Biermann Defends Mom Against Marlon Wayans, But Admits She Loves 'White Chicks'

Brielle Biermann Leave My Mom Alone, Marlon ... But, HMU for 'White Chicks 2'!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Brielle Biermann's conflicted about Marlon Wayans' "White Chicks 2" joke about her mom -- on one hand she's not down with it, but on the other hand ... it's kinda funny.

We got Kim Zolciak's daughter at LAX Thursday and asked her how she felt about Wayans making fun of her mom's appearance ... and her response is kind of surprising. Brielle admits she's a huge "White Chicks" fan, and if Marlon had cracked on anyone else ... she'd probably have no beef.

But, Brielle's protective of her mother -- who we know was NOT HAPPY about the dig -- so her message to Marlon's pretty clear ... back off!

Here's the bright side -- Brielle says there can be a happy compromise. She's open to being in a 'White Chicks' sequel in place of Kim ... and is willing to go above and beyond for the role.

Hear that, Marlon?