'Jerry Springer' Producer Jill Blackstone Arrested for Murder of Sister

Jill Blackstone, a former producer on "Jerry Springer" and "Sally Jessy Raphael" -- has been arrested for murder in the death of her sister ... TMZ has learned.

Blackstone's sister, Wendy, died in 2015 from a combination of carbon monoxide poisoning and Xanax. At the time it appeared she committed suicide that was facilitated by Jill. Wendy was blind and partially deaf, and it looked like it might have been a suicide pact, but Jill backed out and left the enclosed garage.

Wendy and 3 dogs perished inside the garage.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... on Tuesday, Jill was at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore when she was arrested on a warrant for murder and 3 counts of animal cruelty.

She now faces extradition to Los Angeles for prosecution.