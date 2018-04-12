Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Tristan Thompson Was There

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl!!! Tristan Was There

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first kid ... TMZ has learned.

Khloe delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning -- around 4 AM EDT -- at a hospital outside Cleveland ... according to our Kardashian sources. We're told the little girl does not have a name yet. Kourtney, Kim, Kris and Khloe's BFF Malika were by her side during the birth. Tristan Thompson was also there.

This is Khloe and the Cavaliers star's first baby together, but, of course, it comes smack in the middle of a tumultuous time for the couple.

TMZ broke the story ... Tristan cheated on Khloe back in October when she was only 3 months pregnant. As we reported, he was caught on video making out and motorboating 2 women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. And just 5 days ago, he was seen taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.

Khloe revealed the sex of the baby on the season finale of 'KUWTK.' The baby shower was pretty baller, and her baby registry was no joke, too.

TMZ broke the story ... Khloe got pregnant not long after her sisters, Kylie and Kim (via surrogate).

We were told Khloe conceived naturally. She and Tristan have been dating for well over a year, but their current relationship status is murky, to say the least.