Seahawks 86'd Colin Kaepernick Workout Over Kneeling Stipulation

Seahawks 86'd Kaepernick Workout Over Kneeling Stipulation

Exclusive Details

The Seattle Seahawks told Colin Kaepernick not to bother coming to a planned workout unless he promised he would NOT continue his kneeling protest ... sources with knowledge of the situation tell TMZ Sports.

We're told the Seahawks had invited Kaep to a workout roughly 2 weeks ago to potentially take a job as Russell Wilson's backup QB ... but the plans hit a snag on Thursday.

Our sources say the team reached out to Kaepernick with specific questions about his kneeling protest -- and essentially wanted him to stipulate that if signed, he would NOT kneel during the 2018 season.

In other words, the team wanted a guarantee Colin would stand during the anthem.

We're told Kaepernick would not agree to that stipulation -- so the Seahawks called off the workout, despite the fact travel plans had already been arranged.

There are reports the workout has been "postponed" -- but we're being told it's off the table.