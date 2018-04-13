Albert Belle Charges Dismissed In Indecent Exposure Case

Albert Belle's Charges Dismissed In Indecent Exposure Case

Albert Belle is off the hook for allegedly shaking his genitals at a 15-year-old girl while peeing outside of a soccer stadium ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Belle was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ on March 24 and charged with 2 counts of indecent exposure (1 felony, 1 misdemeanor) after officials said he shook his penis at a man and his daughter while relieving himself next to an SUV.

Cops said 51-year-old Belle reeked of alcohol and had been yelled at by the family to stop urinating in public because there were kids present. Belle allegedly responded by shaking his dong at them and yelling at them to stop looking.

Now, officials tell us ... both indecent exposure charges have been dismissed -- but we don't know why.

Belle had also been arrested for DUI during the incident -- but officials never moved forward with that charge.

Bottom line ... Belle is in the clear.