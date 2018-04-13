Cam Newton Helps Special Olympics Athletes In Awesome Shopping Spree!

Exclusive Details

Cam Newton did a really cool thing in ATL on Thursday ... rolling through a DICK'S Sporting Goods store to help a bunch of Special Olympics athletes crush a $200 shopping spree!!!

Each athlete got $200 to spend in the store -- from shoes to training gear or jerseys -- and Cam got right in the middle to make sure each kid got the best stuff!

In fact, when one of the athletes (a Golden State Warriors fan) was having trouble deciding between a Steph Curry jersey and a Kevin Durant jersey ... Cam helped the guy make up his mind.

Wanna guess which one he chose?

BTW, props to Cam and the Special Olympics ... very cool stuff.