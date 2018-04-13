Dr. J Hey NBA, Sixers Can Win Title ... This Year!

Dr. J Says Sixers Can Win NBA Title, THIS YEAR

EXCLUSIVE

Dr. J doesn't think the baby Philadelphia 76ers have to wait to get to the top of the NBA mountaintop ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the team can win it all THIS SEASON.

Philly is playing OUT OF THEIR MINDS RIGHT NOW, having won 16 games in a row. Despite that dominance, most experts still think the team is too young to take the whole enchilada THIS SEASON.

"Based on how they're playing now, they can go all the way."

BTW, Dr. J is part of the last team to hoist the O'Brien in Philly, so it's a huge vote of confidence for the young guys.

You hear that Ben Simmons? You listening, Joel Embiid? Don't fail.