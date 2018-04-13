Drake's Dad New OVO Chain Left Unattended at LAX!!

Drake's Dad's New OVO Chain Left Unattended at LAX, Briefly

EXCLUSIVE

Drake's dad is getting a sick new OVO pendant, just in time for Coachella, but it could've been swiped at LAX.

We got celeb jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds after he landed at the airport, and he immediately gave Migos serious props for their jewelry game ... which they'll definitely be rocking this weekend at the music fest.

Boo told us he'll be backstage with several artists, and revealed the special piece he was delivering to Dennis Graham. The pendant is blanketed in diamonds, and pretty stunning. Even more stunning? BD stepped away from it in the middle of the airport!!

Someone had his back, though and in the end, Dennis got his jewelry ... which he bragged on last night.