Hank Baskett Says He's Open to Reconciling with Kendra Wilkinson

Hank Baskett My Door's Always Open for Kendra

Hank Baskett is taking the high road in his divorce from Kendra Wilkinson ... defending her against haters, and admitting he's fully open to reconciliation.

The normally reticent ex-NFL player opened up on the split when we saw him Friday afternoon at LAX, and told us he hasn't lost all hope on reuniting with Kendra. They've kept things amicable -- after Kendra filed divorce docs, Hank filed his response asking for the same things she did.

They were also together last weekend at their daughter's soccer game.

Hank says he's not pissed about the divorce these days, it's more the conclusions people jump to about Kendra that's got him heated.

As emotional as Kendra was discussing the divorce ... Hank definitely has a more positive outlook. He almost makes divorce sound pleasant.