SZA Hints at Coachella Performance with Cardi B

EXCLUSIVE

SZA's stoked to take the stage with Cardi B at Coachella ... IF that's the plan, but she's not even trying to hide her excitement over the possibility.

The red-hot singer was leaving Nas' restaurant, Sweet Chick, Thursday in L.A. when she told us it would be an honor to perform with Cardi at the festival, but she can't give away secrets.

It would totally make sense ... SZA's featured on Cardi's new album, "Invasion of Privacy," on the track "I Do" -- and they're both already on the Coachella lineup. Somebody's gotta make it happen!

We also asked her about Cardi's brewing beef with Nicki Minaj over their "Motorsport" collab.

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? 😩🤣 #NickiDay #ChunLi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

If ya missed it ... Cardi insinuated Nicki tried to one-up her, and Nicki claims Cardi and Migos bullied her into making changes to her verses.

SZA's take? Don't believe the hype.