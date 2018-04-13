Tekashi69 Scores $4.9 mil Deal With Headphones Company

Tekashi69 Hear That? That's The Sound Of $4.9m ... From My Headphones

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69 doesn't need a huge record deal to bring in stacks because we've learned the NYC rapper just scored $4.9 million for his own line of headphones.

TUNES Audio tells TMZ the ink's still wet, but as part of the deal 6ix9ine will get his own exclusive color of TUNES headphones, which will be red and promoted by the rapper. A percentage of sales will also go to the charity Kids In Need.

As for why they're going with 6ix9ine, the company says they think he's the "new proclaimed king of NY" and they're looking to rule the headphones market.

Tunes AUDIO, who's already doing business with Blac Chyna, says they hope to ink more endorsement deals like this one in the future. Cha-ching!