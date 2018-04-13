Yodeling Walmart Kid 100% In for Coachella

Yodeling Walmart Kid Mason Ramsey Will Perform at Coachella

The kid who went viral for yodeling at a Walmart is about to take his act to the desert and, if the stars align, he'll be performing at Coachella with Post Malone ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to 11-year-old Mason Ramsey from Golconda, Illinois tell us ... he's set to share the stage with some of music's hottest acts, starting at 2:45 PM Friday with Whethan, an up-and-coming DJ. Funny story -- Whethan actually tweeted about Mason after he went viral.

stop saying I look like the walmart yodel kid — Whethan (@whethanmusic) April 4, 2018

We're told several other artists have reached out -- including Posty -- wanting to feature Mason's yodeling magic during their Coachella set, but thanks to Ellen DeGeneres ... he's already booked at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday ... which is when the rapper's scheduled.

Our sources say his team is still trying to make it happen with Post Malone, though ... it will just have to wait until weekend #2 of the festival.

Mason's popularity has soared since a vid of him yodeling Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at a Harrisburg, IL Walmart blew up. It's led to an appearance on 'Ellen', a follow-up concert at the Walmart and a 69-year-old song being back at the top of the charts.

And it looks like Yodeling Kid's just getting started.