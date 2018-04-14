Coachella Packed with Celebs Day 1

Coachella Packed with Celebrities on Day 1

Coachella Day 1 did not disappoint in the celeb dept. ... scores showed up to take in a little pop, a little rap and a little yodeling.

Where to start ... Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Chanel West Coast, Iggy Azalea, Josie Canseco, Emily Ratajkowski, Brooke Burke, Brielle Biermann, French Montana, Cindy Crawford, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Culpo, Randy Jackson, Lisa Rinna, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham and lots more.

The Weeknd headlined Friday night and Beyonce will hit the stage tonight at around 11 PM.