Eagles Cornerback Daryl Worley Reportedly Tased and Arrested ... Found Passed Out in Car

Eagles Cornerback Daryl Worley Reportedly Tased and Arrested After Found Passed Out in Car

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was reportedly tased and arrested by police after he was found passed out in his car near the team's practice facility.

According to reports, Worley was arrested early Sunday morning after cops discovered him in a vehicle -- which allegedly contained a gun inside -- around the Eagles' South Philly facility. He allegedly became combative with officers, was reportedly subdued by taser.

An Eagles spokesperson says the team is in the process of gathering more info about Sunday's incident.