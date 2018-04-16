Stars at Coachella Coachella Posers Out in Force

Coachella Celebrity Posers Out in Force

The scorching desert couldn't stop these hot celebs from stripping down at showing off their goods on the third day of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Famous faces like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Iggy Azalea, Justin Bieber, Romee Strijd, Aubrey O'Day, Christina Millian, Jen Selter, Ansel Elgort, Kara Del Toro, Casper Smart, Big Boi, Von Miller and TONS more were dancing around the Indio Valley.

Not to the mention performances by Cardi B, The Migos, French Montana, Miguel and headlined by Eminem ensured there was lots to see both on and off the stages.

Who's ready for weekend 2?