Epic Irish Lady Ethers Conor McGregor, 'Disgusting Man, Absolute Disgrace'

Conor McGregor Ethered by Epic Irish Lady 'Disgusting Man, Absolute Disgrace'

If you think Conor McGregor's bus attack pissed people off in New York, wait 'til ya get a load of this old lady from Ireland ... who went NUCLEAR on Conor at LAX!!

Our photog was asking Brandon T. Jackson a question about McGregor when this woman came outta nowhere, hijacked the interview and unleashed hell on the Irishman.

"He's a big a** ... absolutely disgusting man. Nobody likes him in Ireland," she told TMZ Sports.

She continued -- "Absolute disgrace. If Mayweather ever sees him again, I hope he kicks ass!"

Brandon loves it ... and is the perfect hype man as she goes HAM.

"You about to get a whoopin' by grandmama right here ... I got my money on her, Conor!"

Yeah ... might wanna look into extending that vacay.