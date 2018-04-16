Epic Irish Lady Ethers Conor McGregor, 'Disgusting Man, Absolute Disgrace'

EXCLUSIVE
If you think Conor McGregor's bus attack pissed people off in New York, wait 'til ya get a load of this old lady from Ireland ... who went NUCLEAR on Conor at LAX!!
THIS CLIP IS HILARIOUS!!!
Our photog was asking Brandon T. Jackson a question about McGregor when this woman came outta nowhere, hijacked the interview and unleashed hell on the Irishman.
"He's a big a** ... absolutely disgusting man. Nobody likes him in Ireland," she told TMZ Sports.
She continued -- "Absolute disgrace. If Mayweather ever sees him again, I hope he kicks ass!"
Brandon loves it ... and is the perfect hype man as she goes HAM.
"You about to get a whoopin' by grandmama right here ... I got my money on her, Conor!"
Yeah ... might wanna look into extending that vacay.