Leo DiCaprio #Baechella with New Model GF

Leo DiCaprio's New Model GF Won't Let Him Go at Coachella

There's #Beychella and then there's #Baechella, and Leo DiCaprio partook in the latter, because he had his new rumored gf, Camila Morrone, glued to his hip Sunday night at the music festival.

DiCaprio tried to go incognito in the VIP section in a black hoodie ... but it's not hard to spot the guy. Just look for the dude with models, like Camila, clinging to him like Saran wrap. The couple was getting cozy before Eminem's headlining set.

She looked hooked on Leo as he chatted with friends. She also didn't leave his side at Rihanna's party, so things might be getting serious ... for Camila, at least.

The group eventually headed out into the festival grounds but she didn't exactly release her grip. Can ya blame her? Leo does get around.