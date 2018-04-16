Tom Brady & Gisele Camel Ridin' Like Royalty On Middle East Adventure

Step aside, Sheikhs -- the NFL's king and queen are touring the Middle East ... and they're getting the full royal treatment.

Tom Brady, Gisele and their 2 kids have left the freezing cold of Boston for the sunny skies of Qatar ... and they're enjoying all the best the country has to offer -- fine garments, waterfall grottos and, of course, camel-riding desert tours!!

But, the Patriots QB ain't just tappin' into his inner-Aladdin on this trip.

Through his Best Buddies charity, Brady kicked some footballs around with special needs kids at a World Cup-sponsored event ... and he also stopped by the local air base to hang with U.S. troops.

Yeah, Tom's missing the start of the Patriots' offseason workouts for this ... but we got a feeling he'll be alright.