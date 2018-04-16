Usain Bolt Message to MLS Teams: 'Bring the Big Contracts!'

Usain Bolt Tells MLS Teams to 'Bring the Big Contracts'

EXCLUSIVE

Usain Bolt ﻿says he ain't ruling out the MLS for his budding pro soccer career -- IF their squads show him the money!!

FYI, Bolt's been seriously pursuing footy since he retired from the track last year. Most recently, he was out tearin' up the pitch with Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund ... and Manchester United is his dream team.

But when we got the World's Fastest Man at LAX, we had to ask if MLS teams like the L.A. Galaxy even had a shot.

Bolt's response -- "Bring the big contracts!"

Guessing MLS can't offer Premier League money ... but there are other perks that come with playing in L.A. (right, Zlatan Ibrahimovic?).

Bonus: We also asked Usain if he would consider the 2020 Olympics if the whole soccer thing doesn't pan out ... and he let us know.