Gregg Popovich Says 'Go Warriors' After Spurs' Playoff Loss to Warriors

EXCLUSIVE
Look away, Spurs fans ... Gregg Popovich has done the unthinkable -- DECLARE HIS ALLEGIANCE TO THE WARRIORS!!
He's clearly just kidding around ... but it's funny!
After going down 0-2 against Golden State Monday night, Pop was spotted leaving Oracle Arena by a couple fans -- who gave him a shout-out for a solid Game 2.
That's when Coach Pop went full Benedict Arnold on his own squad ... which sent the Dubs faithful into a frenzy.
We know -- just Pop being Pop. But, probably not what his guys wanna hear right now.