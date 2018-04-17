Gregg Popovich Says 'Go Warriors' After Spurs' Playoff Loss to Warriors

TMZ

Gregg Popovich Message After Spurs' Loss: 'Go Warriors'

4/17/2018 11:11 AM PDT

Look away, Spurs fans ... Gregg Popovich has done the unthinkable -- DECLARE HIS ALLEGIANCE TO THE WARRIORS!!

He's clearly just kidding around ... but it's funny! 

After going down 0-2 against Golden State Monday night, Pop was spotted leaving Oracle Arena by a couple fans -- who gave him a shout-out for a solid Game 2.

That's when Coach Pop went full Benedict Arnold on his own squad ... which sent the Dubs faithful into a frenzy. 

We know -- just Pop being Pop. But, probably not what his guys wanna hear right now. 

