Gregg Popovich Message After Spurs' Loss: 'Go Warriors'

Gregg Popovich Says 'Go Warriors' After Spurs' Playoff Loss to Warriors

EXCLUSIVE

Look away, Spurs fans ... Gregg Popovich has done the unthinkable -- DECLARE HIS ALLEGIANCE TO THE WARRIORS!!

He's clearly just kidding around ... but it's funny!

After going down 0-2 against Golden State Monday night, Pop was spotted leaving Oracle Arena by a couple fans -- who gave him a shout-out for a solid Game 2.

That's when Coach Pop went full Benedict Arnold on his own squad ... which sent the Dubs faithful into a frenzy.

We know -- just Pop being Pop. But, probably not what his guys wanna hear right now.