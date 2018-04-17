Kevin Hart Claps Back at 'Sucka' Dwyane Wade After NBA Playoff Trash Talk

Kevin Hart Claps Back at 'Sucka' D-Wade ... After Game 2 Trash Talk

Kevin Hart is getting in the last word after Dwyane Wade buried Hart's 76ers and blasted him on national TV ... telling the NBA star things are about to get REAL in Miami.

You've seen the highlights -- Wade stared down Hart (and Allen Iverson!) after hitting the dagger in Game 2 of the Heat-Sixers series.

Then, in his post-game interviews, Dwyane made a point to credit Kev for his 28-point night -- "You can thank Kevin Hart for that."

Kev clapped back at D-Wade on his flight home -- and it's hilarious.

"Well played, Dwyane. Well played."

"You gonna blame this on me -- blame Kevin Hart? Oh, I see what you're doing. On ESPN, you gonna say that? WELL LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING, SUCKA! We bout to come to Miami and heat it up, you hear me?"

"I'm frustrated. I'm pissed."

Game 3's Thursday in Miami. Getcha popcorn!