Taylor Swift's Obsessed Fan Arrested for Felony Stalking

Taylor Swift's home, a designated historic landmark, keeps attracting bizarre behavior -- another obsessed fan was arrested there after trekking across several states ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops were called to Taylor's Bev Hills mansion Saturday after security spotted a suspicious man in front of the property. Police responded and busted a 38-year-old man who said he'd driven from Colorado to meet with Taylor. We're told she was not home.

After searching the man's car and interviewing him, officers determined they had enough reason to arrest him and book him for felony stalking. He's still in custody, and we're told cops are in the process of issuing an emergency protective order for him to stay away from Taylor.

Taylor's security was already on high alert -- as we reported, a trespasser was recently sentenced to 3 days in jail and 3 years probation ﻿after he attempted to scale a wall at Taylor's home.