Travis Scott Sue ME? You Couldn't Pay Me for Super Bowl Gig!!!

Travis Scott Files Countersuit in Super Bowl Concert Cancellation

EXCLUSIVE

Travis Scott is firing back at the promoter who sued him for bailing on a Super Bowl weekend concert, while keeping the dough he'd been paid ... TMZ has learned.

Travis filed a response to PJAM's lawsuit against him, but also filed his own countersuit against the company. According to the docs, Travis says the promoter never sent him a confirmed travel itinerary for the Minnesota show. He says right up to Feb. 3, the scheduled day of the show, he hadn't received the travel plans.

In his suit, Travis says he learned PJAM lacked the cash to cover his transportation or the remaining money he was owed for the performance. He admits they did pay him $150k in advance.

Travis is also pissed because he believes someone from PJAM spoke to TMZ about his gig ahead of time. He says that's a violation of the confidentiality agreement both sides signed for the show.

Sources close to Travis had told us at the time he canceled due to weather and logistics, but PJAM thinks he flat-out "refused to show up to the event."

PJAM was suing to get its money back, and damages. Travis is suing to get the additional payment he never got.

Travis' attorney, Howard King, tells us PJAM's lawsuit is “An obvious effort to shake Travis down and avoid the consequences of their breaches. Instead of pursuing a misguided attempt to spin the narrative and salvage their tattered reputation, the responsible step would have been for PJAM to pay Travis the balance of his fee and move on to their next opportunity."

He adds, "Travis apologizes to any fans who were duped by these "wannabe" promoters into showing up at the cancelled show even after the promoters failed to take the steps to get Travis there.”