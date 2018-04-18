Calvin Harris Sued by Blind Man Over Home Rental Deal

Calvin Harris Sued by Blind Man Over Mega-Expensive Home Rental Deal

Calvin Harris is being sued by a blind man who claims the DJ screwed him over in a super-expensive home deal.

Harry Moscatel claims he leased Harris' home above the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood last year for $35,000 a month. He put down a $70,000 security deposit and moved in.

Moscatel wants out of the lease, claiming it was never valid ... in part because he's a 79-year-old blind man and protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit does not explain why his disability would allow him out of the lease.

The house was once the love nest of Calvin and Taylor Swift when the 2 were an item.

Moscatel makes other technical arguments about the lease and is asking a judge to declare it null and void, allowing him to stop paying rent and get his security deposit back.

BTW ... Moscatel made news last year after a hoverboard caught fire and burned his multi-million-dollar mansion down. Presumably, that's why he rented Calvin's pad.

We reached out to Calvin's people, so far no word back.