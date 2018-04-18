Ex-MLB'er Matt Mantei Arrested For Assault & Battery

Ex-MLB Pitcher Matt Mantei Arrested For Assault And Battery

EXCLUSIVE

Flame-throwing ex-MLB pitcher Matt Mantei was arrested and thrown in jail for assault and battery Tuesday night in Michigan ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Mantei -- a closer with a 100 MPH heater -- played 10 seasons in the big leagues for the Marlins, Diamondbacks and Red Sox. He had a career ERA of 4.07, and racked up 93 saves ... before retiring in 2005.

According to officials, Mantei -- 44 years old -- was booked into the Berrien County Jail Tuesday night on the charge of assault and battery.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the arrest.

Mantei is still in custody.

Story developing ...