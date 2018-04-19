Cardi B Wore $400k in Diamonds At Coachella

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B wasn't just glowing from her pregnancy during her Coachella performance Sunday ... she was also glowing thanks to a hefty, super expensive chain around her neck.

Celebrity jeweler Eliantte Avianne of Avianne & Co. tells us Cardi put the idea of doing a Lola Bunny Chain in his ear about two months ago, but waited until 5 days before her main stage Coachella debut to actually put in the order.

Avianne had to work overtime to get it done since the chain and pendant are littered with 110 carats of diamonds valued between $350k and $400k.

Cardi clearly liked it because she gave Avianne a shout-out on her social media from the festival wearing the expensive ice around her neck during Migos' set.