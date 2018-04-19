Demi Lovato & Bella Thorne Girls Girls Girls Night Out At the Strip Club!!!

Demi Lovato & Bella Thorne Leave Strip Club Together

Demi Lovato and Bella Thorne's policy for girls' night out is, apparently, the more the merrier ... especially if the more includes chicks on stripper poles.

Demi, Bella and a group of gal pals hit up Crazy Girls Strip Club Wednesday night in Hollywood. Not sure who their friends were, but the evening had all the markings of someone's bachelorette party ... or maybe just a wild birthday.

No dudes in their party ... although, we're sure they drew plenty of male attention inside the club. Afterward, they all piled into a limo to keep the party moving.

Ex-Disney chicks. Always a fun night.