Donald Trump Says Putin Bragged About Russian Hookers ... Claims Comey

Donald Trump Said Vladimir Putin Bragged About Russia's Hookers, According to Comey Memo

Breaking News

Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin boasted to him about the quality of hookers in his country ... this according to one of James Comey's memos.

Several media outlets have obtained the memos by the ex-FBI Director, and one of them is already adding spice to the Mueller investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election ... or at least rumors involving Trump and hookers.

In the memo, Comey claims the U.S. Prez said Russia's Prez told him ... "We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."

It's unclear why Putin would tell Trump that, or why Trump would tell Comey that, but one thing is clear ... the GOP House members' request of Comey's memos is keeping the spotlight on the Russia probe.