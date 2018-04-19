Simone Biles' Boyfriend Box Jumps Her Height

Breaking News
Ever jump clear over YOUR OWN GIRLFRIEND for fun?
Guessing the answer is, "hell no" -- unless you're Simone Biles' BF, Stacey Ervin Jr.
Here's Stacey -- a former Team USA gymnast -- and Simone having an average day at the office ... seeing if Ervin can box jump the entire height of his boo -- who he's been IG official with since last summer.
Dude clears it with ease -- but says Biles was "only a little impressed." (WHAT!)
Yeah, she's only 4'9'' ... but that's some damn impressive ups.
Fun fact: Stacey's been flyin' around the ring in hopes of a career in WWE ... and after seeing this, we're pretty sure he can cut it.