Simone Biles' BF Box Jumps Biles!!! ... Simone Mildly Impressed

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Box Jumps Her Height

Breaking News

Ever jump clear over YOUR OWN GIRLFRIEND for fun?

Guessing the answer is, "hell no" -- unless you're Simone Biles' BF, Stacey Ervin Jr.

Here's Stacey -- a former Team USA gymnast -- and Simone having an average day at the office ... seeing if Ervin can box jump the entire height of his boo -- who he's been IG official with since last summer.

Dude clears it with ease -- but says Biles was "only a little impressed." (WHAT!)

Yeah, she's only 4'9'' ... but that's some damn impressive ups.

Fun fact: Stacey's been flyin' around the ring in hopes of a career in WWE ... and after seeing this, we're pretty sure he can cut it.