Mel B Daughter's Therapy Was My Idea!! Belafonte's Full of Crap

Mel B Says Her Ex is Trying to Steal the Glory for Daughter's Therapy

EXCLUSIVE

Mel B says Stephen Belafonte is trying to pull a fast one by making it look like he decided to get their daughter into therapy, and she adds his brainwashing allegations are desperate.

According to new legal docs ... Mel B says she reached out to Stephen in late 2017 to get counseling for their 6-year-old daughter, Madison. Instead of agreeing and helping out, Mel claims Stephen waited a few months to file docs in which he accuses her of brainwashing Madison.

In her docs, Mel says therapy for their daughter was her idea all along -- so, she's not opposed to it. In fact, she even has suggestions for possible doctors for Madison to see.

As for Belafonte's brainwashing allegations -- Mel B says they're all nonsense ... and he has absolutely no evidence to support his claims Madison is acting differently toward him.

Mel adds, they already have a custody plan in place and they should stick to it, because she's done nothing to alienate their daughter from him.