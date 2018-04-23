Kid Rock Sinks 40-Foot Putt ... in Front of Jack Nicklaus

Move over, Jack Nicklaus ... 'cause Kid Rock stole the show on the golf course over the weekend, sinking a crazy 40-foot putt in front of the Golden Bear!!

The American Bad Ass flexed his golf game at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf Celebrity Shootout in Missouri on Sunday ... partnered up with the 18-time major championship winner.

There's history here ... the duo brought home the W during last year's tourney ... but KR's putting game couldn't save them this time around -- they lost to golf legend Johnny Miller and Larry the Cable Guy.

Other celebs and pros included Mark Wahlberg and Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Willie Robertson ... but those guys didn't sink a 40-foot putt, so who cares.