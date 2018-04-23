TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Marcedes Lewis On Pro MMA Fight: 'Never Say Never'

4/23/2018 12:35 AM PDT

Marcedes Lewis On Pro MMA Fight: 'Never Say Never'

EXCLUSIVE

Did you know ... NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis is a BEAST when it comes to MMA?

It's true ... both UFC champ Tyron Woodley and Jay Glazer have said he's got what it takes to compete in a pro MMA fight. 

But will we ever see Marcedes in a cage? 

"Never say never," Lewis tells TMZ Sports. 

Look, Lewis kept it all the way real -- telling us as long as he's in the NFL, there's no chance he'll take a pro fight. But once he retires ... he'll definitely considering it. 

We asked if he would ever fight Greg Hardy -- a former NFL star who's undefeated as an MMA fighter ... and Lewis agreed it would be a helluva spectacle. 

"It would be something to see, right?!"

As for his NFL career, Lewis is currently a free agent -- but he definitely has a team in mind he wants to sign with. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web