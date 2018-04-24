Floyd Mayweather's Happy for Meek Mill, 'Deserves to Be Home'

Floyd Mayweather Happy for Meek Mill 'Deserves to Be Home'

EXCLUSIVE

We just broke the news to Floyd Mayweather that Meek Mill is being released from prison ... and Floyd says he's really happy for the rapper.

Floyd and Meek have supported each other over the years -- Floyd's publicly praised Meek's music and Meek attended the Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight.

So, when we saw Floyd out in NYC shopping for jewelry, we had to ask what he thought about Meek getting out of prison after 5 months.

"I'm glad he home," Floyd said ... "He deserves to be home."

We also asked Floyd about the shooting in Atlanta but he didn't really want to talk about it. However, his bodyguard Greg La Rosa who was shot in the leg during the attack says he's recovering nicely and should be okay.