Stormy Daniels' New Porno Is Killing It

Exclusive Details

Banging the President has been VERY good for Stormy Daniels' career ... and the proof is in the porn pudding!

Stormy just released her first new movie since the Trump scandal broke -- 'Stormy's Secret' -- in which the self-described "MILF goddess" plays a writer looking to "get those creative juices going."

Spoiler: She succeeds.

The teaser clip, posted on the Brazzers' website, has already racked up more than 150,000 views in the 2 days it's been live ... more views than the previous 2 videos dropped on the site combined, "Christening the Cougar" and "Confessions of a Buttaholic."

Daniels has said she never stopped working in porn -- but had to take a break from on-camera work due to a back injury suffered in a "riding accident."

But, she's back now and vows to knock out even more flicks in 2018 ... including one callled "The Fellate Show."

Heeeeeeeere's Stormy!