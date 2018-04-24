Vanilla Ice's Ex Doesn't Want Him Selling Any More of Their Stuff

Vanilla Ice's Ex You Unloaded Our Jet Skis Put Him On Ice for the Rest, Judge!

Vanilla Ice's ex wants to prevent a fire sale in the wake of their impending divorce -- which apparently has already gotten underway with him unloading their jet skis.

VI's estranged wifey, Laura Van Winkle, filed legal docs asking a judge to stop the rapper from selling off any more of their shared assets without her permission.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Laura says Ice is in possession of nearly all of the couple's marital assets, so she can't prevent him from doing what he wants with their stuff without a judge stepping in. Oh, and she wants full accounting of his haul from the jet skis' sale, too.

Sounds about right ... Laura filed her original divorce petition in 2016. She asked to be allowed to stay in the family house and for child and spousal support ... plus attorney's fees, of course.

