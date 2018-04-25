Kanye West I Love Trump!!! He's 'My Brother'

Kanye West Says He Loves Donald Trump and You Can't Change His Mind

Breaking News

Kanye West doesn't care what 'mob' mentality says, he loves President Trump ... even though he doesn't agree with all of his politics.

Kanye declared his allegiance to Trump's "dragon energy" ... in response to DJ Ebro saying Ye had confessed to loving Trump.

As you know, Kanye's not one to run from a controversy, and instead he fully leaned into POTUS, saying ... "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does."

Kanye added, he's got love for Hillary Clinton, too.

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Remember, he publicly embraced Trump right after his election ... and even went to visit him at Trump Tower.

It's pretty clear Kanye's gonna like whoever Kanye wants to like. It's just what Kanye does.