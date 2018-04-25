Kanye West I Love Trump!!! He's 'My Brother'

4/25/2018 10:03 AM PDT

Kanye West Says He Loves Donald Trump and You Can't Change His Mind

Breaking News

Kanye West doesn't care what 'mob' mentality says, he loves President Trump ... even though he doesn't agree with all of his politics.

Kanye declared his allegiance to Trump's "dragon energy" ... in response to DJ Ebro saying Ye had confessed to loving Trump.

As you know, Kanye's not one to run from a controversy, and instead he fully leaned into POTUS, saying ... "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does."

Kanye added, he's got love for Hillary Clinton, too.

Remember, he publicly embraced Trump right after his election ... and even went to visit him at Trump Tower.

It's pretty clear Kanye's gonna like whoever Kanye wants to like. It's just what Kanye does.