Kanye West's MAGA Pic No Alt-Right Gesture ... That's a Company Sign!!!

Kanye's MAGA Pic with Lyor Cohen NOT Making Alt-Right Hand Gesture

Exclusive Details

Everyone who thinks Kanye West's red MAGA hat photo also features a man flashing an alt-right symbol needs to chill, because it's not true.

The man giving the OK sign -- which many believe is a gesture used by the alt-right or white supremacists -- is YouTube's Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen ... but it's not even an OK sign to him.

A rep for YouTube tells us ... Cohen's gesture is meant to represent the company he founded -- 300 Entertainment -- and nothing more. He's also done it several times before.

As we reported ... Kanye's been on the Trump Train Wednesday, sending out several tweets about his love for the Prez, including the provocative selfie with Cohen and Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music.

But now we know, even though Ye's embracing Trump ... he's not hanging with people who embrace the alt-right.