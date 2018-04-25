Melania and President Trump Reach Hand-Holding Peace Treaty

Melania to Prez Trump Fine, I'll Hold Your Hand in Public!! But, I Ain't Gonna Be Happy

Melania Trump pulled a France -- appropriately before her first State dinner -- and fully surrendered her right hand to President Trump. Vive la France!

The First Lady and POTUS posed for pics Tuesday night before breaking baguettes with French Prez Macron and his wife at the White House. Unlike earlier in the day, the Prez and Melania got a grip ... of each other's hands.

When the Macrons arrived, Melania had subtly -- and hilariously -- shunned Trump's attempts to hold her hand.

She might not have been smiling Tuesday night, but it appears they reached an accord. See, he can reach across the aisle when needed.